Listen to Turnstile’s first new music in three years, Mystery

Turnstile have re-emerged with a new single, Mystery, their first new music since the 2018 release of their highly-acclaimed Roadrunner debut Time & Space.



According to the press release announcing the single, the quintet’s new song finds Turnstile “searching for beauty and finding peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of normal.”



“For Turnstile, there is no normal, only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.”



So that’s nice.

The band will return to live action in September, with appearances at Firefly Music Festival (September 23), Louder Than Life (September 24) and Knotfest in Iowa (September 25).