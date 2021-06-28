Turnstile surprise release four-track Turnstile Love Connection EP and film

Baltimore, Maryland post-hardcore quintet Turnstile have surprise released a new EP, Turnstile Love Connection, and an accompanying 14-minute film, directed by vocalist Brendan Yates.

Following the release of one track, Mystery, in May, the new EP features four songs: Holiday, No Surprise, the aforementioned Mystery and T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection). Watch Yates’ visual companion piece to the EP below.

Following summer headline shows in the US, the quintet will make appearances at the Firefly Music Festival, Louder Than Life and Knotfest.



European dates are already being lined up for 2022, with the band already confirmed to play Primavera Sound in Spain and France’s Hellfest, which will be hard to top as the greatest festival anywhere in the world in 2022, or indeed this decade. The band’s website has their full upcoming gig itinerary.