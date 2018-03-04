Turnstile - Time And Space album review

This is Turnstile’s first release on Roadrunner and, as demonstrated by the two new singles with their meaty riffs, select 80s and 90s influences, and funky undertones, the slick major label production certainly does them justice. The album picks up from where this DC/Baltimore-based quintet left off with 2015’s Nonstop Feeling but with more alt-rock and melodic layers injected into the oldschool hardcore punk spirit. Sludgy guitar-work and confident grooves are interrupted by trippy sections, Brendan Yates’ vocals slip between Snapcase, Shelter, and Jane’s Addiction depending on the mood, and the penultimate instrumental track is hypnotically futuristic and jazzy. Guests play an interesting part, too. Party rock’n’roll track Moon features Sheer Mag’s Tina Halladay, Tanikka Charraé plays vocal lead on Bomb, and Diplo helps with production on aggressively catchy latecomer Right To Be. It’s a bold and erratic statement probably best served live.