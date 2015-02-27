Tool album won’t be rushed - Keenan

Tool mainman Maynard James Keenan says work is “progressing nicely” on their long-awaited fifth album - but insists they won’t be rushed.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days for at least a year.

Keenan says on Facebook: ”I’ve been making regular trips to LA to check on the writing progress of my Tool brethren. Things are progressing nicely. Slowly, but definitely progressing.

“Nothing is recorded yet – but the guys are confident that the pieces are coming together swimmingly and will be ready for me to begin writing melodies and content ‘soon.’

He adds: “I’m as anxious to get this album completed as everyone else. But as history will show, you can’t rush these gents. In the meantime, as always, other things are simultaneously occurring. Life is too short not to create something with every breath we draw.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that Tool and Motorhead are working in the same studio, with Tool guitarist Adam Jones posting a video of himself with Motorhead sticksman Mikkey Dee.