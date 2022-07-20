Tim Bowness shares nostalgic new video for Glitter Fades

Tim Bowness has shared a nostalgic new video for his latest single Glitter Fades, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on August 5.

“This is one of those pieces where the lyric closely follows the evocative nature of the music.," explains Bowness. "There’s a weird sense of ‘future nostalgia’ about Glitter Fades and the lyric revolves around the thoughts of a group of artists who once had the ears and eyes of the world, but now exist in a state of limbo unaware that both they and the culture they forged are long dead and forgotten. The party has well and truly ended. Stephen W Tayler’s swirling clarinet and Martha Goddard’s ghostly backing vocals ramp up The Gold Room from The Shining atmosphere!”

Bowness has previously released videos for Always The Stranger, Only A Fool and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

Pre-order Butterfly Mind.