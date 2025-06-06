"It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet Earth": Glenn Hughes announces first album in nine years
Glenn Hiughes' 14th solo album Chosen will land later this year – watch the video for the title track now
Glenn Hughes has announced his first album in nine years. The former Trapeze/Deep Purple/Black Sabbath/Hughes-Thrall/Gary Moore/California Breed/Dead Daisies singer and bassist and current Black Country Communion frontman will release his 14th solo album Chosen on September 5 via Frontiers Music.
"Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say," says Hughes. "It’s been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, Resonate. There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016”.
"When writing Chosen, I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It’s an album of soul food, and I’ve never been so grateful, right here, on planet Earth. Music is the healer!"
Hughes has also released a video for the album's title track, which is embedded below. Joining Hughes on Chosen are guitarist Soren Andersen, drummer Ash Sheehan, and Bob Fridzema on keyboards.
Hughes will embark on The Chosen Years Tour on September 2 at De Boerderij in Zoetermeer, The Netherlands. The run of shows reaches the UK in mid-October and wraps up in South America in November. Full dates below.
Hughes is currently on the road in Europe with Black Country Communion. The band also play France's Hellfest in July, where Hughes has been invited to join the SatchVai Band onstage,
Glenn Hughes: Chosen tracklist
Voice In My Head
My Alibi
Chosen
Heal
In The Golden
The Lost Parade
Hot Damn Thing
Black Cat Moan
Come And Go
Into The Fade
Glenn Hughes: The Chosen Years Tour 2025
Sep 02: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands
Sep 04: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Sep 06: Neuruppin Kulturhaus Stadtgarten, Germany
Sep 08: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland
Sep 10: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 12: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany
Sep 14: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany
Sep 16: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Sep 17: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany
Sep 19: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands
Sep 20: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Sep 22: Mannheim Capitol, Germany
Sep 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Sep 26: Hamar Festiviteten Bar & Scene, Norway
Sep 28: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway
Sep 30: Hyvinkää Hyvinkääsali, Finland
Oct 01: Tampere Tampere-Talo, Finland
Oct 03: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland
Oct 04: Oulu Madetojansali, Finland
Oct 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK
Oct 17: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, UK
Oct 18: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK
Oct 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Oct 22: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 25: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Nov 11: Porto Alegre Opinião, Brazil
Nov 13: Belo Horizonte Mister Rock, Brazil
Nov 14: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil
Nov 16: São Paulo Vip Station, Brazil
Nov 18: Curitiba Tork n' Roll, Brazil
Nov 20: Mar Del Plata Abbey Road, Argentina
Nov 21: Buenos Aires Arena Sur, Argentina
Nov 23: Córdoba Club Paraguay, Argentina
Nov 25: Salta Teatro del Huerto, Argentina
Nov 27: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile
Nov 29: Bogota Teatro C.E.G, Colombia
