Glenn Hughes has announced his first album in nine years. The former Trapeze/Deep Purple/Black Sabbath/Hughes-Thrall/Gary Moore/California Breed/Dead Daisies singer and bassist and current Black Country Communion frontman will release his 14th solo album Chosen on September 5 via Frontiers Music.

"Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say," says Hughes. "It’s been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, Resonate. There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016”.



"When writing Chosen, I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It’s an album of soul food, and I’ve never been so grateful, right here, on planet Earth. Music is the healer!"

Hughes has also released a video for the album's title track, which is embedded below. Joining Hughes on Chosen are guitarist Soren Andersen, drummer Ash Sheehan, and Bob Fridzema on keyboards.

Pre-orders are available now.

Hughes will embark on The Chosen Years Tour on September 2 at De Boerderij in Zoetermeer, The Netherlands. The run of shows reaches the UK in mid-October and wraps up in South America in November. Full dates below.

Hughes is currently on the road in Europe with Black Country Communion. The band also play France's Hellfest in July, where Hughes has been invited to join the SatchVai Band onstage,

Glenn Hughes: Chosen tracklist

Voice In My Head

My Alibi

Chosen

Heal

In The Golden

The Lost Parade

Hot Damn Thing

Black Cat Moan

Come And Go

Into The Fade

(Image credit: Frontiers Music)

Glenn Hughes: The Chosen Years Tour 2025

Sep 02: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Sep 04: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Sep 06: Neuruppin Kulturhaus Stadtgarten, Germany

Sep 08: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland

Sep 10: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 12: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Sep 14: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Sep 16: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 17: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Sep 19: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Sep 20: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Sep 22: Mannheim Capitol, Germany

Sep 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 26: Hamar Festiviteten Bar & Scene, Norway

Sep 28: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway

Sep 30: Hyvinkää Hyvinkääsali, Finland

Oct 01: Tampere Tampere-Talo, Finland

Oct 03: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

Oct 04: Oulu Madetojansali, Finland

Oct 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 17: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, UK

Oct 18: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Oct 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 22: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 25: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 11: Porto Alegre Opinião, Brazil

Nov 13: Belo Horizonte Mister Rock, Brazil

Nov 14: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil

Nov 16: São Paulo Vip Station, Brazil

Nov 18: Curitiba Tork n' Roll, Brazil

Nov 20: Mar Del Plata Abbey Road, Argentina

Nov 21: Buenos Aires Arena Sur, Argentina

Nov 23: Córdoba Club Paraguay, Argentina

Nov 25: Salta Teatro del Huerto, Argentina

Nov 27: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile

Nov 29: Bogota Teatro C.E.G, Colombia

Get tickets.