Tiger Moth Tales added to Night Of The Prog XIII

Tiger Moth Tales have been added to the Night Of The Prog XIII bill for next year.

The 13th annual event will take place at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, 2018.

Tiger Moth Tales mainman Peter Jones, who will perform with Camel on the 14th, will take to the stage the following day to showcase his own material, with the multi-instrumentalist releasing his latest album The Depths Of Winter last month via White Knight Records.

Night Of The Prog CEO Winfried Völklein says: “Tiger Moth Tales are not only a very interesting band, they also fit perfectly into the 2018 lineup.

“I am very proud to have them on board and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform at the festival.”

Other artists confirmed for Night Of The Prog XIII are Big Big Train, Riverside, Mystery, Anubis and Gentle Knife.

Tickets for The Night Of The Prog XIII are now on sale via the festival’s ticket shop along with details on hotel and shuttle packages.

Jones and Camel will perform Moonmadness at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2018, and recently announced further live shows for next year. Find a full list below.

May 30: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

May 31: Alkmaar Podium Victorie 31, Netherlands

Jun 02: Warsaw Progresia, Poland

Jun 03: Zabzre Dom Muzyki Tanca, Poland

Jun 05: Den Haag Paard Van Troje, Netherlands

Jun 07: Hengelo Metropool 7, Netherlands

Jun 08: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 09: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 14: Loreley Amphitheater, Germany

Sep 18: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

