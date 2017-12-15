Susanna shares stream of beautiful new track Freight Train

Susanna has released a stream of her cover of Elizabeth Cotten track Freight Train.

It’s the latest material from the Norwegian artist’s upcoming album Go Dig My Grave, which is set to arrive on February 9 via her SusannaSonata label.

The record features reworkings of folk ballads and covers, with Susanna revealing the title track last month.

Susanna says: “Digging for gold in LA’s vinyl stores, I came across Elizabeth Cotten’s album When I’m Gone which is an appealing title in itself. A wonderful record, and one of the songs is Freight Train.

“I am deeply fascinated by how people think of death, as the final rest or the moving beyond to something new – do you find comfort in thinking it’s all going to end some day or do you fear it?

“Freight Train is such a masterpiece of a song, cut to the bone about being content with what this life has to offer, the tempo of it all and how some day it’s going to be just fine to wrap it up.”

Susanna is joined on Go Dig My Grave by baroque harp player Giovanna Pessi, accordion player Ida Hidle and fiddle player and folk singer Tuva Syvertsen.

It’s also been announced that Susanna will play two sets at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival on March 22-25. She’ll perform a solo set along with a show with Pessi, Frode Haltli and Cheyenne Mize.

Find the Go Dig My Grave cover art and tracklist below.

Main picture: Anne Valeur

Susanna Go Dig My Grave tracklist

Freight Train (Elizabeth Cotten) Cold Song (John Dryden/Henry Purcell) Invitation to the Voyage (Charles Baudelaire/Susanna Wallumrød) Rye Whiskey (Traditional) The Willow Song (Anonymous) Go Dig My Grave (Traditional) Lilac Wine (James Shelton) Wilderness (Joy Division) The Three Ravens (Old English folk ballad) Perfect Day (Lou Reed)

