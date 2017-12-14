Your Prog Xmas Buyers' Guide

Everyone wants a proggy Christmas, right? I mean, it’s the music we love, live and breathe, so why not let it infiltrate the season of good will too. Because who doesn’t want to wake up on Christmas day and find their stocking overflowing with all manner of progtastic delights?

So, we’ve had a trawl around to find some of the best prog-related items you can find. Of course there’s the array of fantastic box sets and books that have been out this year, there’s been a flood of seasonal singles released. Or if you want to think a little further outside the box, maybe some Opeth figures? Or Devin Townsend leggings? Or a Dream Theater pint glass? All this and more we present for you in the Prog Xmas Buyers’ Guide…

BIG BIG TRAIN - MERRY CHRISTMAS

We’ll start with the seasonal singles, and first out the box were Big Big Train, with the excellent Merry Christmas and it’s resultant video featuring prog fan Mark Benton. You can get all variants of the single, together with bundles, Christmas cards and other BBT merch from The Merch Desk.

GANDALF’S FIST - WINTER’S MOURNING

The Gandalf’s Fist boys got in on the Xmas fun with their single Winter’s Mourning, available from their Bandcamp page.

HEATHER FINDLAY QUARTET - HORSE FEATHERS

Former Mostly Autumn singer Heather Findlay released her Horse Feathers Xmas single, featuring cover versions of Gaudete and The Snows They Melt The Soonest, which you can buy here.

COSMOGRAF - A FESTIVE GHOST

Cosmograf’s seasonal outing, A Festive Ghost, also helps raise money for charity. A donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Support for every download purchased. The song is available from the band’s Bandcamp page.

WONDEROUS STORIES: A JOURNEY THROUGH THE LANDSCAPE OF PROGRESSIVE ROCK - DELUXE EDITION

Written by Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and designed by Marillion/Steven Wilson designer Carl Glover, this book charts the journey that prog has taken, from it’s formative years all the way through to where the genre is operating right now. It’s available from the publisher’s website.

KING CRIMSON - SAILOR’S TALES

This immense 27 disc box set covers the career of King Crimson from 1970-1972, ostensibly their In The Wake Of Poseidon, Lizard and Islands albums. An absolute treasure trove for Crimson fans. It’s available from Burning Shed.

MARILLION - OUT OF THE BOX

Much loved by many of Prog’s writers this year, this three disc set shot in stunning hi-definition, features all three nights from the band’s Award-winning Weekend in Holland, 2015. You can get it from the band’s website.

BRUFORD - SEEMS LIKE A LIFETIME AGO

This immaculate box set, featuring both Bruford albums and a raft of rare tracks and live performances was so popular the initial run sold out. We’re told a second run is due, but you can still pick up import versions from Amazon.

DAVID GILMOUR - LIVE AT POMPEII

In July 2016, David Gilmour returned to perform at Pompeii for the first time since Pink Floyd legendarily played there in 1972. The event was captured for posterity on the lovely Live At Pompeii set. You can buy all the different versions and other related Pompeii merch from Gilmour’s webstore.

RUSH - A FAREWELL TO KINGS 40TH ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE

Canadian prog rockers Rush celebrated 40 years of their legendary A Farewell To Kings album with a super deluxe box set with the original album remastered on CD and vinyl, with a live album covers and all manner of related goodies. It’s available from Burning Shed.

MARILLION - MISPLACED CHILDHOOD

Marillion’s 1985 album Misplaced Childhood took prog to the top of the charts. This year the album got the deluxe treatment with this five disc set with a remaster of the original album, a Steven Wilson 5.1 mix, live material and promo videos. You’ll find it at Amazon.

MAGMA - RETROSPEKTIW

The French proggers three volumes of 1981 live sets were collated together by Southern Lord in this wonderful vinyl package. Again, you can get it at Amazon.

PINK FLOYD EXHIBITION BOOK

The Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains exhibition at the V&A broke box office records, topped the Prog writer’s poll and was generally brilliant. This hefty hard back book celebrated everything there is to love about the band. You can get from the V&A shop.

TIME FLIES: THE STORY OF PORCUPINE TREE

Prog writer Rich Wilson has written the first ever book about Porcupine Tree, the modern progressive rock phenomenon. It’s a cracking read too. You can get it here.

KING CRIMSON CALENDAR

Don’t miss an important date in 2018 with this lavish King Crimson calendar, featuring cover images, photographs and curious nuggets of information from throughout the band’s illustrious career. You’ll find it at Burning Shed.

ROGER DEAN CALENDAR

Legendary album cover artists Roger Dean’s got his own calendar out as well, which includes familiar and previously unseen paintings for your pleasure. You can buy it at Roger’s website.

GONG TEAPOT

Well known for their flying teapots, this version, decorated with images from Gong’s 1971 album Camembert Electrique is ideal for those much need cuppas over the festive period. Again, from Burning Shed.

HAWKWIND MUG

And something to drink that tea out of? Why not try this Hawkwind mug, emblazoned with imagery from the band’s classic 1975 album Warrior On The Edge Of Time. From Backstreet Merch.

MARILLION TRAVEL MUG

Or if you’re always on the go, how about this Marillion travel mug? From their website store.

RICK WAKEMAN’S LIVE PORTAITS

Recorded on his recent solo tour to promote the Top 10 album Piano Portraits, Wakeman currently has a Pledge campaign running for a live version.

DEVIN TOWNSEND LEGGINGS

Yeah, we weren’t joking about these. Devin Townsend leggings, decorated with images from his recent Transcendence release and available from his webstore.

OPETH FIGURES

You want these Opeth figures to play with while listening to Heritage or Sorceress. Of course you do. And you’ll find them at the band’s webstore.

DREAM THEATER PINT GLASS

If that’s all too much for you, why not drink it all away with this lovely Dream Theater pint glass. In frosted black glass and emblazoned with the band’s Majesty logo, it’s perfect foe that Xmas tipple. From their own webstore.

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING TEA TOWEL

Need help with the washing up after Christmas dinner? This Public Service Broadcasting tea towel, showing the coalfields of the UK, in keeping with the concept of latest album Every Valley, is the ideal gift. From the band’s own website.

RUSH CHRISTMAS CARDS

And if, after all that you realise you’ve forgotten to send any Christmas cards, let Rush come to the rescue with their own festive selection, available from their website.