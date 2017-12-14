Vote In The 2017 Prog Readers' Poll

So here we are at the end of 2017. A year that began with a big question mark over the future of Prog magazine, and ends with another 12 months of great releases, memorable gigs and 10 issues of your favourite magazine. Along the way, we’ve lost some good friends and amazing musicians. But now is your chance to take stock of 2017, the year in prog, by voting in the Prog magazine Readers’ Poll.

There are a couple of new categories this year. Person Of The Year is for, in your opinion, the prog musician who has truly stood out from the pack this year.

The Unsung Hero category is there to honour those who work tirelessly behind the scenes when it comes to supporting progressive music, be it promoting gigs, sorting merch, anything that means their efforts are rarely thrust into the limelight. Now’s your chance to give them their dues. [PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE A MUSICIAN].

To vote, copy the categories below and e-mail us with the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2017’ to prog@futurenet.com. Last day for entries is Jan 2.

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner - Marillion)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Marillion FEAR)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - Marjana Semkina iamthemorning)

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - Steve Hogarth Marillion)

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner - Steve Rothery Marillion)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner - Pete Trewavas Marillion)

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner - Mark Kelly Marillion)

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner - Ian Mosley Marillion)

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Yes Tales From Topographic Oceans)

MULTI-MEDIA RELEASE (BOOK/FILM/BLU-RAY)

(Last year’s winner - Big Big Train Stone And Steel)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Marillion FEAR Tour)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Deaths of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake)

VENUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Royal Albert Hall)

BEST NEW AND UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner - Ghost Community)

PROG PERSON OF THE YEAR

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO