Tiger Moth Tales reveal The Ballad Of Longshanks John video

Multi-instrumentalist Peter Jones has released a video for his new Tiger Moth Tales track The Ballad Of Longshanks John.

The song features on the upcoming album The Depths Of Winter, which will arrive on November 20 via White Knight Records.

Jones explains: “The Ballad of Longshanks John is a musical setting of the folk tale of the events leading up to the death of Robin Hood. It tells of how Robin sought help from his cousin, a prioress, who offers to bleed him to cure his sickness, which was a common practice of the time.

“She, having an ulterior motive, treacherously bleeds him far too much, leaving him weak and close to death. This makes it very easy for her lover, Sir Roger of Doncaster, to attack and kill Robin in revenge of a family inheritance matter.

“‘Little’ John is alerted to what is happening and runs back to save his friend. But alas, it’s too late. This song is the story from John’s point of view, and depicts his lament for the death of his friend. Although the song is serious in its story, it’s one of the more upbeat tracks on the album.

He adds: “My good friend, Jamie Ambler, co-wrote this track with me and also provided the voice overs. It also features a live brass section conducted by Mark Wardle. I hope everyone enjoys the video.”

Jones will once again hook up with Camel for their show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 17 next year – and he says it’s “fantastic” to be working with the band again following his appearance with them in Japan in 2016.

Jones adds: “The Albert Hall has been confirmed which is amazing as it’s not often one gets a chance to play at such a prestigious venue and it’s a big thrill to know we’ll be playing there. Plus Moonmadness is a classic album and it will be wonderful to bring it to life on stage.

“I believe more dates will be confirmed and it will be great fun and a privilege to be on the road again with these legends of prog.”

The Depths Of Winter is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Tiger Moth Tales The Depths Of Winter tracklist

Winter Is Coming Winter Maker Exposure The Ballad Of Longshanks John Migration Take The Memory Sleigh Ride The Tears Of Frigga Hygge Winter’s End

