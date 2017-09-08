Threshold launch Stars And Satellites lyric video

Threshold have released a lyric video for their track Stars And Satellites.

It’s been lifted from the band’s new album Legends Of The Shires which came out today (September 8) via Nuclear Blast.

Keyboardist Richard West says: “Welcome to the third single from our new album. It’s a catchy little progressive number about finding your place in the world and I hope you enjoy it.

Guitarist Karl Groom adds: “I am excited about the release of Legends Of The Shires today. It represents a huge achievement for the band and one of the most creative periods we have ever experienced.

“I hope it connects with those listening and has a lasting impression.”

Threshold will play this year’s HRH Prog in North Wales on November 17 and have lined up a headline show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on December 10.

Threshold previously released videos for Lost In Translation and Small Dark Lines from the album.

