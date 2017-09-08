King Crimson’s Thrak: The Complete Scores book set for release

King Crimson will release a book featuring full band transcriptions from their 1995 album Thrak.

Thrak: The Complete Scores will be published on high quality paper in a 9” x 12” format and spiral bound for open reading on September 24.

A statement on the book reads: “For the first time ever, full band transcriptions of this classic from the King Crimson double-trio era. Six musicians: two guitar players, two bassists and two drummers.

“All parts transcribed and most of the essential bits tabbed for the various instruments and tunings – Adrian Belew’s guitar in standard tuning, Robert Fripp’s guitar in new standard tuning, Tony Levin’s fretted and fretless basses, Trey Gunn’s Chapman Stick and Bill Bruford and Pat Mastelotto’s acoustic and electronic drum transcriptions.”

The transcriptions are by Gabriel Riccio, while the editing and tabs were compiled by Gunn, who says: “The approach Gabriel and I have taken with these Thrak recordings was to adhere strictly to what is on this record.

“While we’ve referred to the 2015 re-mixes and various live versions of the pieces, we have generally stayed with notating what is in the 1995 original mixes and performances.”

He adds: “These particular recordings, made at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, were live performances. In my memory, we played each piece as a group once or twice through, picked a take and then quickly added overdubs accordingly.

“In most cases the overdubbing was very minimal. The record was largely completed in two weeks time, including all of the vocals.”

Thrak: The Complete Scores is now available for pre-order.

Thrak: The Complete Scores tracklist

VROOOM Coda: Marine 475 Dinosaur Walking on Air B’Boom THRAK Inner Garden I & II People One Time Sex Sleep Eat Drink Dream VROOOM VROOOM VROOOM VROOOM: Coda Cage (Bonus track from the VROOOM EP)

King Crimson: Thrak