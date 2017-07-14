Watch Threshold’s epic Lost In Translation video

Threshold have released a video for their epic 10-minute track Lost In Translation exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Legends Of The Shires which is set to arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast.

Keyboardist Richard West tells Prog: “We’ve made a monster of an album so we thought we should release a monster of a single!

“This epic really showcases the many sides of our sound and is a great prelude to our album release.”

Legends Of The Shires will be the band’s 11th studio album and their first ever double album. It also features Glynn Morgan back on vocal duties for the first time since 1996 after he replaced Damian Wilson earlier this year.

The cover for Legends Of The Shires was created by Russian artist Elena Dudina – and Threshold are delighted at the results.

West says: “I love it when a cover tells you what sort of record you’re buying. This one really shouts ‘progressive’ and reminds me of some of the classic prog albums from the 20th century.”

Legends Of The Shires in now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Threshold will play this year’s HRH Prog in North Wales on November 17 and have lined up a headline show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on December 10.

Threshold Legends Of The Shires tracklist

CD1

The Shire (Part 1) Small Dark Lines The Man Who Saw Through Time Trust The Process Stars And Satellites On The Edge

CD2

The Shire (Part 2) Snowblind Subliminal Freeways State Of Independence Superior Machine The Shire (Part 3) Lost In Translation Swallowed

