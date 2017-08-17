Threshold paint it black in video for Small Dark Lines

Threshold have shared a video for their new track titled Small Dark Lines.

It’s the latest material taken from their upcoming album Legends Of The Shires which will arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast.

The video was directed by Sitcom Soldiers LTD and shows nine people marking their bodies with paint to symbolise their regrets. Water then cascades over them to wash away the lines, as if wiping the slate clean.

Guitarist Karl Groom says: “The people at Sitcom Soldiers have created just the right atmosphere in our new video clip and it was an enjoyable experience to film for the band.

“We managed to find some excellent extras and tortured them with freezing showers in the clip, with some travelling as far as Sweden for the pleasure!”

The new album marks the return of frontman Glynn Morgan who last sang with the band in 1996. He replaced Damian Wilson in the lineup earlier this year.

Groom adds: “It is great to have Glynn back in the band, with Small Dark Lines showcasing all his power and versatility. This single should give people another glimpse into the double album Legends Of The Shires and an idea of what is to come.”

Last week, it was confirmed that founding member Jon Jeary would make a guest appearance on the record. The bassist and vocalist, who last performed with Threshold in 2002, will sing on The Shire (Part 3).

Legends Of The Shires in now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Threshold will play this year’s HRH Prog in North Wales on November 17 and have lined up a headline show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on December 10.

Threshold Legends Of The Shires tracklist

CD1

The Shire (Part 1) Small Dark Lines The Man Who Saw Through Time Trust The Process Stars And Satellites On The Edge

CD2

The Shire (Part 2) Snowblind Subliminal Freeways State Of Independence Superior Machine The Shire (Part 3) Lost In Translation Swallowed

Watch Threshold’s epic Lost In Translation video