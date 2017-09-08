Watch Vuur’s new video for My Champion - Berlin

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have released a video for their new track My Champion - Berlin.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities which will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music.

Anneke says: “This song is the opening track of our debut album and it serves as a kind of master of ceremonies. It’s both heavy and melodic, it showcases the technical abilities of the band, but you can still sing along to it.

“That’s basically the kind of album I wanted to make. Our guitar player Jord Otto wrote the song and collaborated with producer Joost van den Broek to finalise it. I wrote the lyrics and vocal melodies.”

She adds: “This song is about Berlin after World War II. The goddess on the Berlin Victory Column was raised to commemorate military victories, but in the song the city speaks to her and is asking her for help to overcome troubled times.

“I wanted to make a performance video, one that presents the band as a group that is about music and plays with their heart and soul. That’s what we are and I am really proud of this band.”

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities is now available for pre-order.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities tracklist

My Champion - Berlin Time - Rotterdam The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut The Fire - San Francisco Freedom - Rio Days Go By - London Sail Away - Santiago Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki Save Me - Istanbul Reunite! - Paris

