There's an unboxing video for that gnarly Metallica Ninja Star turntable and we want one right now

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Metallica have shared an unboxing video for their new Ninja Star turntable in collaboration with Pro-Ject, and it looks metal AF

(Image credit: Metallica)

Metallica have shared an unboxing video for their new Ninja Star turntable in collaboration with Pro-Ject Audio Systems, and we want one immediately. 

Within the clip, it shows how the player is put together while offering an up-close look at the striking product in all its metal, razor-sharp-edged glory.

Manufactured in Europe, the item features a mirror-finished Metallica logo and metal top plate.

The turntable was first teased by the band earlier this year, where it was announced that it would be sold as a limited edition, and at a retail price in the US for $1599 (opens in new tab).

Metallica explain in a statement: "We’ve teamed up with Pro-Ject Audio to bring you a top-of-the-line, sleek turntable! Featuring the Metallica Ninja Star design by James Hetfield.

"This turntable should not be missed by any vinyl collector looking to add a bit of flare to their audio system! Available at Metallica.com and through Pro-Ject dealers."

Pro-Ject declare: “The Metallica team chose Pro-Ject as their collaborative partner to create a Metallica-themed record player, continuing the brand’s proud tradition of collaborating with artists. 

“Pro-Ject’s design team treated the surface of the new turntable with a mirror-finished metal logo contour to give the player its distinctive look, a bold aesthetic that resonates with the iconic rock band. 

“The S-shaped tonearm comes with a pre-installed Pick it S2 C integrated cartridge and headshell, but allows for easy cartridge swapping via the detachable assembly. Tracking force, anti-skating and VTA are fully adjustable for fine-tuning and position the Metallica limited edition turntable as a true audiophile investment.”

Check it out below:

