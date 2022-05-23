Reload your vinyl with this astonishing new Metallica turntable

Metallica and Pro-Ject Audio Systems have joined forces to create a new, limited edition Metallica-themed turntable.

No official release date for the record player has been released yet – all we know is that’s it’s scheduled for release at some point this summer and will retail in the US for $1599. Prices and availability for the rest of the world has still to be announced.

The turntable has been manufactured in Europe and its striking aesthetic has been created with the edition of a mirror-finished metal logo and metal top plate.

Pro-Ject say explain in a statement: “The Metallica team chose Pro-Ject as their collaborative partner to create a Metallica-themed record player, continuing the brand’s proud tradition of collaborating with artists.

“Pro-Ject’s design team treated the surface of the new turntable with a mirror-finished metal logo contour to give the player its distinctive look, a bold aesthetic that resonates with the iconic rock band.

“The S-shaped tonearm comes with a pre-installed Pick it S2 C integrated cartridge and headshell, but allows for easy cartridge swapping via the detachable assembly. Tracking force, anti-skating and VTA are fully adjustable for fine-tuning and position the Metallica limited edition tturntable as a true audiophile investment.”

Metallica's social media channels have also shared an image on the turnable with a caption simply reading: "Coming soon from Pro-Ject Audio Systems.

Here's a gallery of images of the turntable, and if you're interested in record players, we have loads for you to dig into. Further details below

