The top Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals still out there

Black Friday might be winding down for another year, but here's the good news: plenty of excellent deals on Bluetooth speakers are still going strong.

There's a plethora of retailers in the US and UK who have decided to go all in on Cyber Weekend and extend their deals for the next few days, so we've picked out some of the best deals on both sides of the Atlantic in case you need a bit of last minute help working out which deal to go for.

First up in the US there is the ever-popular Marshall Emberton speaker in Black and Black & Brass. Marshall have cut the price from $169.99 to $129.99 – a nice little saving of $40 on one of their best-selling models.

In the UK? Well, the same Marshall speaker is currently £99.99, down from £149.99, as well as the Sony SRS-XB33 which was £150, now £104 over on Amazon. Check out our full range of picks below – but be warned: with it being Cyber Weekend, once these deals are gone, they're gone.

US deals

Marshall Emberton: Was Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $129.99

Marshall are well known for being one of rock's favourite brands when it comes to gear, and for good reason. Now you can grab one of their most popular speakers with $40 off in Black and Black & Brass on the official Marshall website.

Marshall Stanmore II: Was Marshall Stanmore II: Was $349.99 , now $249

Sure, it weighs in at the heavier end of the Bluetooth speaker spectrum price-wise, but with a saving of just under $100 courtesy of the people over at Best Buy, the excellent Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker essentially pays for itself. Superb audio.

Sony SRSXG500 portable speaker: Was Sony SRSXG500 portable speaker: Was $449 , $399

This powerhouse from Sony is supremely portable, contains a whopping 30 hours of playback per charge, is water and dust resistant and includes a useful built-in carry handle. The best bit? It's currently $50 off at Best Buy.

UK deals

Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was £469.99 , now £379

It's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market and right now, Amazon have a sonic saving of £90 on the Marshall Woburn II in white. Just keep the neighbours in mind while cranking out your favourite music!

Marshall Emberton: Was Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £99

What The Emberton lacks in size – it's Marshall’s smallest ever speaker – it more than makes up for when it comes to delivering an audio blast. Amazon have knocked 33% off the Black version.