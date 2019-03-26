The Temperance Movement and Ugly Kid Joe set for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Organisers of the Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced a further three artists who’ll play at this year’s event.
The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry and Aussie rockers Airbourne set to appear.
Today it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined in the lineup by The Temperance Movement, Ugly Kid Joe and Everlast.
The Temperance Movement and Ugly Kid Joe will both play on the main stage on the Saturday, while Everlast will perform on the Blues Stage on the Sunday.
Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane says: “UKJ is excited to play Ramblin’ Man Fair this year! We’ve been keeping an eye on it over the past couple of years and it’s grown into a monster! We are excited to feed the monster!”
For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far
Main Stage
Foreigner (Headliner)
The Darkness (Headliner)
Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)
The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)
Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Living Colour
Kris Barras
The Lazys
Austin Gold
The Temperance Movement
Ugly Kid Joe
Blues Stage
Beth Hart (Headliner)
Ritchie Kotzen
Elles Bailey
Chantel McGregor
Everlast
Prog In The Park Stage
Anathema (Headliner)
Pain Of Salvation
Riverside
Koyo
Vola
Scardust
Outlaw Country Stage
Robert Jon and The Wreck
Allman Betts Band
Willie & The Bandits
Jesse Dayton
Grooverider Stage
Orange Goblin
Crobot
Obsessed
Joyous Wolf
Rising Stage
Gin Annie
Outlaw Orchestra
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Fallen State
Dust Bowl Jokies
Rainbreakers
Salvation Jayne
Ryders Creed
Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts