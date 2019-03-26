The Temperance Movement and Ugly Kid Joe set for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Organisers of the Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced a further three artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry and Aussie rockers Airbourne set to appear.

Today it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined in the lineup by The Temperance Movement, Ugly Kid Joe and Everlast.

The Temperance Movement and Ugly Kid Joe will both play on the main stage on the Saturday, while Everlast will perform on the Blues Stage on the Sunday.

Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane says: “UKJ is excited to play Ramblin’ Man Fair this year! We’ve been keeping an eye on it over the past couple of years and it’s grown into a monster! We are excited to feed the monster!”

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Kris Barras

The Lazys

Austin Gold

The Temperance Movement

Ugly Kid Joe

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Elles Bailey

Chantel McGregor

Everlast

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Vola

Scardust

Outlaw Country Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Allman Betts Band

Willie & The Bandits

Jesse Dayton

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed

Joyous Wolf

Rising Stage

Gin Annie

Outlaw Orchestra

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Fallen State

Dust Bowl Jokies

Rainbreakers

Salvation Jayne

Ryders Creed

Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts