Black Stone Cherry to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have today announced that Black Stone Cherry will be one of this year’s headliners.

Ramblin’ Man will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with the Kentucky outfit joining fellow headline acts Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart and The Darkness, with Black Stone Cherry set to close out the main stage on the Saturday night.

The band say in a statement: “We are beyond excited to be making our second appearance at Ramblin’ Man Fair! We absolutely love this festival and the music and fans it accommodates! Peace, love and southern rock’n’roll!”

Other artists previously confirmed for the festival of rock, prog, country and blues, include The Wildhearts, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Living Colour, Riverside, Orange Goblin and Ritchie Kotzen.

For more on Ramblin' Man Fair 2019, including ticket details, visit the official website.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Outlaw Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed