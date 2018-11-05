Beth Hart to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair's blues stage in 2019

Last week, organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair confirmed that Foreigner would headline the main stage at next year's event.

Now, hot on the heels of that announcement is the news that Beth Hart will headline the blues stage at the UK’s festival of rock, prog, country and blues, which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, 2019.

The American singer, songwriter says: “We’re going to be playing the Ramblin’ Man Fair next year, so that’s going to be really cool. I’m really excited about that, so ramble on!”

Hart is gearing up to release her new album Live At The Royal Albert Hall on November 30. She previously shared a video for Good As It Gets from the performance, and has now released Leave The Light On, which can be seen below.

For more on Ramblin' Man Fair 2019, visit the official website.

Beth Hart - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

1. As Long As I Have A Song

2. For My Friends

3. Lifts You Up

4. Close To My Fire

5. Bang Bang Boom Boom

6. Good As It Gets

7. Spirit Of God

8. Baddest Blues

9. Sister Heroine

10. Baby Shot Me Down

11. Waterfalls

12. Your Heart Is As Black As Night

13. Saved

14. The Ugliest House On The Block

15. Spiders In My Bed

16. Take It Easy On Me

17. Leave The Light On

18. Mama This One's For You

19. My California

20. Trouble

21. Love Is A Lie

22. Picture In A Frame

23. Caught Out In The Rain