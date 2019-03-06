Airbourne are set to rock Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Airbourne have today been confirmed for the main stage at this summer’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry set to appear.

The Australian rockers will play on the Sunday – and frontman Joel O’Keeffe can’t wait to take to the stage.

The vocalist says: “Ramblin’ Man rambles on. The gutsy little rock’n’roll battler of a festival that has grown into the menacing tyrant of rock that it is today.

“I love the electricity that’s burning like a bushfire here. Gutsy people come here to work, gutsy bands and gutsy people come here to rock out and at some point we’ll all fully let loose and live it up to the absolute mega max among an absolute mega power-packed weekend of mega rock!

“See ya soon Ramblin’ Man, me ol’ mate!”

It’s also been revealed today that Jesse Dayton is the latest addition to the Outlaw Country Stage.

The Texas-based artist will play tracks from his 2018 album The Outsider along with material spanning the rest of his career.

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Kris Barras

The Lazys

Austin Gold

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Elles Bailey

Chantel McGregor

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Vola

Scardust

Outlaw Country Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Allman Betts Band

Willie & The Bandits

Jesse Dayton

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed

Joyous Wolf

Rising Stage

Gin Annie

Outlaw Orchestra

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Fallen State

Dust Bowl Jokies

Rainbreakers

Salvation Jayne

Ryders Creed

Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts