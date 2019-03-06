Airbourne are set to rock Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Airbourne have today been confirmed for the main stage at this summer’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.
The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry set to appear.
The Australian rockers will play on the Sunday – and frontman Joel O’Keeffe can’t wait to take to the stage.
The vocalist says: “Ramblin’ Man rambles on. The gutsy little rock’n’roll battler of a festival that has grown into the menacing tyrant of rock that it is today.
“I love the electricity that’s burning like a bushfire here. Gutsy people come here to work, gutsy bands and gutsy people come here to rock out and at some point we’ll all fully let loose and live it up to the absolute mega max among an absolute mega power-packed weekend of mega rock!
“See ya soon Ramblin’ Man, me ol’ mate!”
It’s also been revealed today that Jesse Dayton is the latest addition to the Outlaw Country Stage.
The Texas-based artist will play tracks from his 2018 album The Outsider along with material spanning the rest of his career.
For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far
Main Stage
Foreigner (Headliner)
The Darkness (Headliner)
Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)
The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)
Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Living Colour
Kris Barras
The Lazys
Austin Gold
Blues Stage
Beth Hart (Headliner)
Ritchie Kotzen
Elles Bailey
Chantel McGregor
Prog In The Park Stage
Anathema (Headliner)
Pain Of Salvation
Riverside
Koyo
Vola
Scardust
Outlaw Country Stage
Robert Jon and The Wreck
Allman Betts Band
Willie & The Bandits
Jesse Dayton
Grooverider Stage
Orange Goblin
Crobot
Obsessed
Joyous Wolf
Rising Stage
Gin Annie
Outlaw Orchestra
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Fallen State
Dust Bowl Jokies
Rainbreakers
Salvation Jayne
Ryders Creed
Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts