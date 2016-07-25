The Pineapple Thief launch In Exile video

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for their track In Exile.

It features on the band’s 11th studio album titled Your Wilderness, which is out on August 12 via Kscope.

The follow-up to 2014’s Magnolia features King Crimson and ex Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison plus guest appearances by Supertramp’s John Helliwell, Geoffrey Richardson of Caravan and Darran Charles from Godsticks.

Frontman Bruce Soord says: “In Exile is the first track on our new album and I think it sets the tone perfectly. To me, it’s immediately apparent to the listener how important Gavin’s drumming is, as well as Darran’s fantastic guitar work – not to take away anything from the three of us in the band of course! As for the meaning, it’s a song about estrangement.”

The band previously issued a lyric video for track No Man’s Land from Your Wilderness which is available for pre-order. The band are expected to announce tour dates in Europe and North America in due course.

Your Wilderness cover

The Pineapple Thief: Your Wilderness tracklist