Oteil Burbridge hints The Allman Brothers could reunite

Allman Brothers at their farewell show in 2014

Former The Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge says a band reunion could be on the cards next year.

Gregg Allman brought his group to a close in 2014 – saying that the death of his sibling Duane left them without a “leader” and that he had no regrets at winding up the band.

But Burbridge reports that they could get back together in 2017.

He tells the San Diego Tribune: “I’m always waiting for that call. Gregg texted us not long ago, saying, ‘Hey, maybe we should start thinking about getting something together in 2017.’ I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m here! Holler at me!’

“I think the original guys have been talking. We’ll see what happens.”

Burbridge is currently a member of The Allman Brothers Band offshoot Les Brers, which features drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe, percussionist Marc Quinones, guitarists Jack Pearson and Pat Bergeson, keyboardist Bruce Katz and singer Lamar Williams Jr.

He’s also playing in Dead & Company with original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with Jeff Chimenti.

Both bands have shows lined up over the coming weeks and months.

Les Brers US tour

Aug 11: Scranton Peach Music Festival, PA

Sep 07: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Sep 08: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 09: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Dead & Company US tour

Jul 26: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

