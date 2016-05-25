The Pineapple Thief release No Man’s Land video

The Pineapple Thief have released a lyric video for their track No Man’s Land – the first to appear from upcoming album Your Wilderness.

The follow-up to 2014’s Magnolia is launched on August 12 via Kscope, featuring King Crimson and ex Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison plus guest appearances by Supertramp’s John Helliwell, Geoffrey Richardson of Caravan and Darran Charles from Godsticks.

Mainman Bruce Soord recently said: “Gavin’s drumming is technically brilliant but also incredibly musical, and it inspired all of us to raise our game. You’ve never heard a The Pineapple Thief album like this one. I am convinced people will love this record as much as we do.”

Your Wilderness is available for pre-order now. The Pineapple Thief appear at the Be Prog! My Friend festival in Spain on July 1, and they’ll announce tour dates in Europe and North America in due course.

The Pineapple Thief: Your Wilderness tracklist