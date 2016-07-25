News in brief: Disturbed, Eric Clapton, Michael Sweet & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 25, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Disturbed’s Dan Donegan says hiatus gave them ‘new life’

Disturbed’s Dan Donegan says the band’s hiatus in 2011 “injected new life” into the band when they reunited last year.

The guitarist says the break was an “amazing” move for the band as it made them appreciate what they had together.

He tells The Times Tribune: “The rush from the fans is something we’ve definitely missed on the hiatus. The hiatus was an amazing thing for us to do.

“If anything, it injected this new life into us after being away from each other and it made us miss what we have together. We come back firing on all cylinders.”

Disturbed will tour the UK with Avenged Sevenfold and In Flames next January.

Eric Clapton auctions guitar to help Asleep At The Wheel’s Johnny Nicholas

Eric Clapton has auctioned a guitar for $45,000 to help Asleep At The Wheel guitarist Johnny Nicholas, whose wife Brenda died of leukaemia last month.

Slowhand’s Fender Stratocaster, which he played at his 70th birthday show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year, was sold for twice its estimate to help Nicholas pay for medical bills and Leukaemia research at Austin’s Heritage Auctions.

Mick Box, Rick Springfield added to Rock Meets Classic Euro Tour

Australian singer Rick Springfield has been added to the Rock Meets Classic European tour next year.

Uriah Heep singer Bernie Shaw and guitarist Mick Box will return for the 2017 run after they first appeared on the 2014 bill. Toto guitar icon Steve Lukather will also headline – having featured on the 2012 trek.

In addition, Magnum duo Bob Catley and Tony Clarkin will also appear, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Michael Sweet releases video for solo track Bizarre

Michael Sweet has released a video for his track Bizarre.

It’s taken from the Stryper frontman’s 7th solo album One Sided War, which will launch on August 26 via Rat Pak Records.

Speaking about the record, Sweet said: “Musically, it’s my heaviest solo album. It’s not thrash metal but there are definitely some songs on there that will pop out at you.

“There are some songs that have a bit of the Iron Maiden/Dio feel to them, as well as some songs that have a little bit of a Van Halen influence.

“It’s a very guitar-oriented, hard rock, metal album with lots of melodies and hooks.”

Michael Sweet One Sided War tracklist

Bizarre One Sided War Can’t Take This Life Radio Golden Age Only You I Am Who Am I You Make Me Wanna Comfort Zone One Way Up Can’t Take This Life

Michael Hutchence documentary in the works

Late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence is to be the subject of an upcoming documentary.

Billboard report that the film will be produced by Universal Music Group and Passion Pictures.

Director Richard Lowenstein says: “I have been working on the definitive documentary film journey into the heart and soul of this complex, shy, poetic and exceptionally charismatic man for many years.

“To be able to embark on this film now with such great partners as UMG, UK’s Passion Pictures, Ghost Pictures, Chris Murphy and INXS is extremely exciting and I know that together we are going to tell this story like no one else can.”

The INXS frontman was found dead in a Sydney hotel room in 1997. His death was ruled a suicide.

Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow guests on Alternative Medicine track

Neck Deep vocalist Ben Barlow has lent his vocals to The Great Escape by Japanese outfit Alternative Medicine.

The track, which can be heard below, features on the band’s upcoming album Alt Med, which is expected later this year. The record also features a contribution from Ryan Scott Graham from State Champs and Speak Low.