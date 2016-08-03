The Mute Gods unveil Praying To A Mute God video

The Mute Gods have released their video for Praying To A Mute God.

The track is lifted from their debut album Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, which was released earlier this year.

The project is led by bassist and singer Nick Beggs, who has previously worked with Steven Wilson’s solo band and been a part of Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited shows. He is joined by Marco Minnemann and Roger King – Minnemann is also a member of Wilson’s band while King has worked with Hackett for years.

The promo follows their videos for Feed The Troll, Father, Daughter and title track Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me.

Beggs says: “Welcome to the Church of the Mute God. Where terrible things are done in his name.”

He also told TeamRock earlier this year that he is gauging the response to their album before deciding whether or not to tour.

He said: “I’m going to wait until the second album, which I’ve started working on, and see whether there’s an audience. If people are interested, that will have to be shown in sales or response to the material. It’s all very well making a record but I don’t want it to be a vanity project.”

The Mute Gods have been nominated for the Vanguard and Anthem categories for their debut album title track Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me at the 2016 Progressive Music Awards. The ceremony will take place in London’s Underglobe venue on September 1.

