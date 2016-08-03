Russian Circles stream Guidance in full

Russian Circles have made their sixth album Guidance available to stream in full.

It will be available on general release from August 5 via Sargent House, but the label have made Mike Sullivan, Dave Turncrantz and Brian Cook’s follow-up to 2013’s Memorial available now. Listen to it below.

A statement reads: “On Guidance, Russian Circles carry on in their quest to conjure multi-dimensional dramatic instrumental narratives and scout out new textures from their respective instruments.

“The songs aren’t constructed out of highbrow concepts – they’re forged out of gut instinct and base emotional response. Nor was the band interested in testing their fans’ patience or securing a new broader audience with a radical reinvention.

“Instead, Russian Circles use Guidance to continue examining the polarity of quiet and loud, complexity and simplicity, ugliness and beauty.”

The Prog review describes Guidance as “emotionally draining and satisfying in equal measure” while “the experiments in heaviness bloat and shrink with the swooshing and frenetic guitars that power the music forward.”

The trio head out on a North American tour later this month, while Guidance is now available for pre-order via iTunes or on CD/vinyl.

Russian Circles Guidance tracklist

Asa Vorel Mota Afrika Overboard Calla Lisboa

Guidance cover

Russian Circles North American tour 2016

Aug 26: Madison High Noon Saloon, WI

Aug 27: Minneapolis Cedar Cultural Center, MN

Aug 29: Missoula Palace Lounge, MT

Aug 30: Seattle Neumos, WA

Aug 31: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

Sep 02: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

Sep 03: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Sep 05: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Sep 06: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Sep 07: Englewood Gothic Theatre, CO

Sep 08: Kansas City The Riot Room. MO

Sep 09: Chicago Metro, IL

Sep 25: Detroit El Club, MI

Sep 26: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Sep 28: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

Sep 29: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Sep 30: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Oct 01: Washington Rock And Roll Hotel, DC

Oct 02: Durham Motocro Music Hall, NC

Oct 04: Atlanta Aisle 5, GA

Oct 05: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Oct 06: Baton Rouge Spanish Moon, LA

Oct 07: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin Barracuda Austin, TX

Oct 09: Dallas RBC, TX

