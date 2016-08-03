Wacken Open Air announce broadcast schedule

Wacken Open Air have announced that they’ll broadcast sets from select artists over the course of this year’s festival.
It was reported last week that Iron Maiden’s set would be streamed live on August 4 – the final date of their tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls.
Now the festival, in conjunction with Arte TV, have released a full schedule featuring sets from artists including Clutch, Parkway Drive, Steel Panther, Bullet For My Valentine, Ministry, Henry Rollins and Arch Enemy.
Wacken’s tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister titled Born To Lose, Lived To Win will also been screened.
Similar to Maiden’s set, the entire schedule will be available worldwide via the official Wacken site or Arte TV. View the full list below.
Further artists are expected to be added soon.
Wacken Open Air/Arte TV schedule
All times Central European Time (CET)
Thursday August 4
16.50-17.35: Henry Rollins
17.40-18.05: Hamatom
19.30-20.30 Panzerballett
20.35-21.25 Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band
21.30-00.00 Iron Maiden
00.00-00.45 Therapy?
00.45-01.00 Born To Lose, Lived To Win: A Tribute To Lemmy Kilmister
Friday August 5
16.20-17.20 Entombed A.D.
17.25-18.25 Axel Rudi Pell
18.30-19.45 Eluveitie
19.50-21.05 Bullet For My Valentine
21.10-22.25 Tarja
22.30-00.00 Blind Guardian
00.15-01.30 Ministry
01.45-03.00 Testament
Saturday August 6
15.40-16.55 Borknagar
17.00-18.10 Metal Church
18.15-19.30 Therion
19.35-20.50 Steel Panther
20.55-22.10 Clutch
22.15-22.30 Triptykon
00.40-01.55 Parkway Drive
01.55-03.10 Arch Enemy