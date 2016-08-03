Wacken Open Air announce broadcast schedule

Wacken Open Air have announced that they’ll broadcast sets from select artists over the course of this year’s festival.

It was reported last week that Iron Maiden’s set would be streamed live on August 4 – the final date of their tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls.

Now the festival, in conjunction with Arte TV, have released a full schedule featuring sets from artists including Clutch, Parkway Drive, Steel Panther, Bullet For My Valentine, Ministry, Henry Rollins and Arch Enemy.

Wacken’s tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister titled Born To Lose, Lived To Win will also been screened.

Similar to Maiden’s set, the entire schedule will be available worldwide via the official Wacken site or Arte TV. View the full list below.

Further artists are expected to be added soon.

Wacken Open Air/Arte TV schedule

All times Central European Time (CET)

Thursday August 4

16.50-17.35: Henry Rollins

17.40-18.05: Hamatom

19.30-20.30 Panzerballett

20.35-21.25 Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band

21.30-00.00 Iron Maiden

00.00-00.45 Therapy?

00.45-01.00 Born To Lose, Lived To Win: A Tribute To Lemmy Kilmister

Friday August 5

16.20-17.20 Entombed A.D.

17.25-18.25 Axel Rudi Pell

18.30-19.45 Eluveitie

19.50-21.05 Bullet For My Valentine

21.10-22.25 Tarja

22.30-00.00 Blind Guardian

00.15-01.30 Ministry

01.45-03.00 Testament

Saturday August 6

15.40-16.55 Borknagar

17.00-18.10 Metal Church

18.15-19.30 Therion

19.35-20.50 Steel Panther

20.55-22.10 Clutch

22.15-22.30 Triptykon

00.40-01.55 Parkway Drive

01.55-03.10 Arch Enemy