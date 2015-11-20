The Mute Gods launch Do Nothing video

The Mute Gods have released a video for their track Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me.

It’s the title track of bassist and vocalist Nick Beggs’ latest project, also featuring drummer Marco Minnemann and keyboardist Roger King. Their debut album is set for release on January 22.

Two versions of the video have been released – a regular shoot and a 360 degree version directed by Crystal Spotlight for mobile devices. View them both below.

Beggs says: “The track was inspired by the speeches of General Dwight D Eisenhower and his warning to the free world about the rise of the Independent Industrial Military Complex.”

The album will arrive on a limited-edition digipak CD, gatefold 2LP with CD and digital download. It’s available for pre-order.

Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me tracklist