Nick Beggs launches The Mute Gods

Nick Beggs has launched a new project alongside Marco Minnemann and Roger King.

The Mute Gods will issue their debut album via InsideOut Music in early 2016. Bassist and singer Beggs has recently worked with Steven Wilson’s solo band and been a part of Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited shows.

Minnemann is also a member of Wilson’s band while King has worked with Hackett for years.

Beggs says: “I wanted to put a band together as an outlet for the material I’ve written during the past two years, whilst touring with Steven Wilson and Steve Hackett. I’m excited to be working with InsideOut on this very dynamic project.”