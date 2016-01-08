The Mute Gods release Feed The Troll video

The Mute Gods have released a video for Feed The Troll.

The track features on their album Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, out on January 22 via InsideOut.

It’s the debut offering from Nick Beggs, Marco Minnemann and Roger King, who previously issued a promo for the record’s title track.

Beggs said of the album: “It has a number of moods – but overall, it’s a rather disgruntled rant at the dystopia we’ve created for ourselves and our children.”

Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me is available for pre-order.

Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me tracklist