The Mute Gods release Father, Daughter video

The Mute Gods have released a video for their track Father, Daughter.

It’s the latest song taken from their album Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, which was released today (January 22) via InsideOut.

The track features musician Ricky Wilde and mainman Nick Beggs’ daughter Lula on vocals.

He says: “It’s possibly the most important song on The Mute Gods album – a real father/daughter dialogue that was not easy to have.”

Beggs is joined in the lineup by Marco Minnemann and Roger King. They previously released Feed The Troll from the record and the title track.