The Jelly Jam unveil Profit documentary

The Jelly Jam have unveiled a 15-minute documentary focusing on the making of fourth album Profit.

John Myung of Dream Theater, Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger released the follow-up to 2011’s Shall We Descend on May 27.

It follows the story of The Prophet, a character who’s determined to save the world by changing the lives of “Those Who Will Not See.”

Frontman Tabor recently said: “In order to make Profit the strongest album, we recorded a lot of excess music and chose songs that worked together. It’s not just a bunch of songs thrown together – It’s an entire journey through a story.”

The Jelly Jam will detail a full-length tour in due course. They’ve already released the tracks Water, Stain On The Sun and Care from the album.

The Jelly Jam: Profit tracklist