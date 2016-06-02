Trending

The Jelly Jam unveil Profit documentary

By Prog  

View 15-minute video featuring Dream Theater, King’s X and Winger men on the making of The Jelly Jam’s 4th album Profit

The Jelly Jam

The Jelly Jam have unveiled a 15-minute documentary focusing on the making of fourth album Profit.

John Myung of Dream Theater, Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger released the follow-up to 2011’s Shall We Descend on May 27.

It follows the story of The Prophet, a character who’s determined to save the world by changing the lives of “Those Who Will Not See.”

Frontman Tabor recently said: “In order to make Profit the strongest album, we recorded a lot of excess music and chose songs that worked together. It’s not just a bunch of songs thrown together – It’s an entire journey through a story.”

The Jelly Jam will detail a full-length tour in due course. They’ve already released the tracks Water, Stain On The Sun and Care from the album.

The Jelly Jam: Profit tracklist

  1. Care
  2. Stain On The Sun
  3. Water
  4. Stop
  5. Perfect Lines (Flyin’)
  6. Mr. Man
  7. Memphis
  8. Ghost Town
  9. Heaven
  10. Permanent Hold
  11. Fallen
  12. Strong Belief