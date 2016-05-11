The Jelly Jam issue Water lyric video

The Jelly Jam have released a lyric video of their track Water with Prog.

The song features on the supergroup’s upcoming fourth album Profit, which is out on May 27 via Mascot Label Group.

The trio consisting of John Myung of Dream Theater, Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger, previously launched the tracks Care and Stain On The Sun from the follow-up to 2011’s Shall We Descend.

Tabor tells Prog: “In humanity’s race for progress, we have poisoned huge amounts of our earthly water supply. Water is life. Nothing grows without it. No one lives without it, yet our greed has caused us to look the other way as we jeopardise our remaining water supplies.

“This is the current general state of things on Earth. This song warns of what is coming in the not so distant future… the time of the prophet.”

The band are planning a full-length tour in support of Profit, with dates to be announced in due course.

The Jelly Jam Profit tracklist