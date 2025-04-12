Exclusive The Flower Kings LOVE bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now

That Swedish progressive rock institution The Flower Kings are about to release their seventeenth studio album LOVE early next month. It’s “an album of fully realised ambition,” according to the Prog Magazine review and Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world-exclusive bundle, featuring really cool Flower Kings stuff you can't get anywhere else.

Alongside a special variant version of the latest version of Prog boasting a limited edition The Flower Kings front cover, the bundle also comes with a lyric sheet for How Can You Leave Us Now!?, signed by the entire band, plus an exclusive LOVE t-shirt unavailable in shops or on merch stands. Numbers are limited and the only place you can get the bundle is from the Prog online store.

“I think it’s finding the right balance with being commercial, because we want to sell albums, we want to go out and play to bigger audiences all the time, but I wouldn’t suffer my artistic vision to do it,” Stolt tells Prog in our feature on LOVE in the new issue. “I think the formula is unpredictable in The Flower Kings.”

Hawkwind grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fantasy epic Warrior On The Edge Of Time and as well as The Flower Kings, the new issue also features new interviews with Van Der Graaf Generator founder Judge Smith, Big Big Train, Solstice, IQ, Mostly Autumn, Dim Gray, Gary Kemp, Everon, Antimatter and loads more. You can read all about the new issue here.

