Dream Theater, King’s X, Winger supergroup The Jelly Jam reveal 4th album Profit

Prog supergroup The Jelly Jam – featuring John Myung of Dream Theater, Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger – have streamed their track Care.

It’s the opening number from their fourth album Profit, to be launched on May 27 via Mascot Label Group.

The concept work follows the story of The Prophet, a character who wants to save the world and change the lives of “Those Who Will Not See.”

Frontman Tabor says: “Each album is very different and we are most definitely discovering new ground. There really is no Jelly Jam sound.

“In order to make Profit the strongest album, we recorded a lot of excess music and chose songs that worked together. It’s not just a bunch of songs thrown together – It’s an entire journey through a story.”

The band are planning a full-length tour, with dates to be announced in due course.

