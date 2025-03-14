Iron Maiden unveil details of official documentary

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Bring your daughter… to the cinema: metal icons mark their 50th anniversary with career-spanning film

Iron Maiden in 2025
(Image credit: Press)

Iron Maiden have unveiled details of an official documentary set for release later this year. Universal Pictures Content Group today announced that the film will be released in cinemas around the globe in autumn 2025 to coincide with the metal legends’ 50th anniversary.

The long-awaited documentary will span through Maiden’s 50-year history with input from both members and ex-members of the group alongside famous fans such as No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kiss’s Gene Simmons. It will also include the final interview with the band’s original singer Paul Di’Anno, who died in 2024.

As well as rare archive footage, the as-yet-untitled film will also feature brand new animated sequences featuring their legendary mascot Eddie. It will be helmed by Churchill At War director Malcolm Venville. Speaking about the forthcoming documentary, Iron Maiden manager Ron Smallwood said:

“We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.”

You don’t have to wait until then for your 2025 Maiden fix though – beginning in Hungary at the end of May, the band will embark on the European leg of their Run For Your Lives tour. It arrives in the UK for a run of five dates at the end of June.

Niall Doherty
Niall Doherty

Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.

