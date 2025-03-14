Iron Maiden unveil details of official documentary

Iron Maiden have unveiled details of an official documentary set for release later this year. Universal Pictures Content Group today announced that the film will be released in cinemas around the globe in autumn 2025 to coincide with the metal legends’ 50th anniversary.

The long-awaited documentary will span through Maiden’s 50-year history with input from both members and ex-members of the group alongside famous fans such as No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kiss’s Gene Simmons. It will also include the final interview with the band’s original singer Paul Di’Anno, who died in 2024.

As well as rare archive footage, the as-yet-untitled film will also feature brand new animated sequences featuring their legendary mascot Eddie. It will be helmed by Churchill At War director Malcolm Venville. Speaking about the forthcoming documentary, Iron Maiden manager Ron Smallwood said:

“We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.”

You don’t have to wait until then for your 2025 Maiden fix though – beginning in Hungary at the end of May, the band will embark on the European leg of their Run For Your Lives tour. It arrives in the UK for a run of five dates at the end of June.