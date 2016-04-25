The Jelly Jam premiere Stain On The Sun

The Jelly Jam have premiered their track Stain On The Sun with Prog.

It’s the second song released by the prog supergroup, which features John Myung of Dream Theater, Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger. They previously issued Care.

Both tracks feature on the band’s upcoming fourth album entitled Profit, out on May 27 via Mascot Label Group.

Tabor said of the album: “There really is no Jelly Jam ‘sound.’ In order to make Profit the strongest album, we recorded a lot of excess music and chose songs that work together towards the general story idea.

“Musically and sonically we started experimenting a lot further than we had before. It stands on its own as an album beginning to end with a purpose. It’s not just a bunch of songs thrown together. It’s an entire journey through a story.”

The band are planning a full-length tour in support of Profit, with dates to be announced in due course.

The Jelly Jam Profit tracklist