Meshuggah list UK, Ireland dates

Meshuggah have confirmed a tour of the UK and Ireland to take place in January 2017.

The shows will come after the release of their currently untitled eighth album, which follows 2012 title Koloss. It’s expected in the autumn.

Meshuggah have already listed dates across Europe in November and December. Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale on June 3 (Friday).

Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

