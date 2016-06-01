Meshuggah list UK, Ireland dates

Meshuggah have confirmed a tour of the UK and Ireland to take place in January 2017.
The shows will come after the release of their currently untitled eighth album, which follows 2012 title Koloss. It’s expected in the autumn.
Meshuggah have already listed dates across Europe in November and December. Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale on June 3 (Friday).
- I Went Behind The Iron Curtain With Iron Maiden
- Scott Weiland left 'enormous debt' when he died
- Saxon announce UK leg of Battering Ram World Tour
- Prophets Of Rage announce LA show
Meshuggah tour dates
Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany
Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France
Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany
Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK