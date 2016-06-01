John Lees' Barclay James Harvest to headline Glastonbury acoustic stage

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest will headline Glastonbury’s acoustic stage on June 24.

And despite the setting, the band say it’ll be a fully-electric 90-minute set.

Lees, Craig Fletcher, Kevin Whitehead and Jez Smith, whose last album was 2013’s North, are also scheduled to play at the Cheese And Grain in Frome, UK, the following day.

In addition, Esoteric Recordings will reissue four BJH albums in the coming months. 1974’s Everyone Is Everybody Else, 1976’s Octoberon, 1977’s Gone To Earth and X11 from 1978, will be issued in multiple disc sets via the label’s website. Further details will be released in due course.

Glastonbury will also see Bring Me The Horizon, Muse, ZZ Top, ELO, PJ Harvey, Explosions In The Sky and Art Garfunkel perform.

Barclay James Harvest Live In London