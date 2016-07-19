Surgical Meth Machine unveil Rich People Problems lyric video

Surgical Meth Machine have released a lyric video for Rich People Problems.

The track is taken from the Al Jourgensen-led project’s self-titled album. It follows the premiere of their I’m Invisible video in April.

The vocalist recently confirmed that “it’s time” for another Ministry record, after he’d insisted their 2012 album Relapse would be their last following the death of longtime guitarist Mikey Scaccia that year.

Jourgensen said: “When I was asked, it was after Mikey passed and the entire media immediately starts asking me what is going to happen to Ministry. He wasn’t even buried yet. “It was sick. I was bombarded and email boxes were overloaded with ‘What are you going to do now?’ It was kind of creepy.

“It’s been more than two years now, and I got more ideas and I have done albums with Mikey and have done them without him. I have a bunch of songs written in my head. It’s time to get another record out.”

Ministry will tour the UK with DevilDriver next month.

Ministry and DevilDriver 2016 UK tour

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

