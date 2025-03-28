"We wanted something raw." The Young Gods announce imminent arrival of their 14th studio album, Appear Disappear, share its hard-hitting title track, and reveal UK/Europe tour dates

Swiss post-punk/industrial veterans The Young Gods have shared the title track for their forthcoming album Appear Disappear and announced an extensive autumn/winter tour of the UK and Europe.
Speaking about the record, their 14th full-length collection, vocalist/guitarist Franz Treichler says "We wanted something raw. After the atmospheric rock of Data Mirage Tangram (2019) and the instrumental piece In C by Terry Riley (2022), we needed and wanted to express ourselves more directly."
The band are also keen to stress that the 10-track set is, above, a record about love, dedicated by Treichler to his late wife Heleen, who passed away in 2023.
The album tracklist is:
1. Appear Disappear
2. Systemized
3. Blue Me Away
4. Hey Amour
5. Blackwater
6. Tu en ami du temps
7. Intertidal
8. Mes yeux de tous
9. Shine that Drone
10. Off the RadarListen to the title track below:
The band's European tour in support of the release will begin on October 16 in Geneva.
The full announced schedule is:
Oct 16: Geneva L’Usine PTR, Switzerland
Oct 17: Zürich Rote Fabrik, Switzerland
Oct 18: Bologna TPO, Italy
Oct 19: Milan BIKO, Italy
Oct 21: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Oct 22: Bacelona Wolf, Spain
Oct 23: Madrid Sala Copernico, Spain
Oct 24: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Oct 25: Lisbon LAV, Portugal
Oct 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France
Oct 29: Lille L’Aéronef, France
Oct 30: London The Garage, UK
Nov 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Nov 04: Hamburg MS Stubnitz, Germany
Nov 05: Copenhagen, Loppen, Denmark
Nov 06: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden
Nov 08: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland
Nov 10: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Nov 12: Brno Fléda, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Nov 15: Olomouc S-klub, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany
Nov 19: Utrecht De Helling, Holland
Nov 20: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
Nov 21: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Nov 22: Dijon La Vapeur, France
Dec 04: Coupole, Bienne, Switzerland
Dec 05: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland
Dec 06: Basel Kaserne, Switzerland
Dec 12: St. Gallen Grabenhalle, Switzerland
Dec 13: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland
Tickets are on sale now here.