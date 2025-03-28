"We wanted something raw." The Young Gods announce imminent arrival of their 14th studio album, Appear Disappear, share its hard-hitting title track, and reveal UK/Europe tour dates

Swiss post-punk/industrial veterans The Young Gods have shared the title track for their forthcoming album Appear Disappear and announced an extensive autumn/winter tour of the UK and Europe.



Speaking about the record, their 14th full-length collection, vocalist/guitarist Franz Treichler says "We wanted something raw. After the atmospheric rock of Data Mirage Tangram (2019) and the instrumental piece In C by Terry Riley (2022), we needed and wanted to express ourselves more directly."



The band are also keen to stress that the 10-track set is, above, a record about love, dedicated by Treichler to his late wife Heleen, who passed away in 2023.



The album tracklist is:



1. Appear Disappear

2. Systemized

3. Blue Me Away

4. Hey Amour

5. Blackwater

6. Tu en ami du temps

7. Intertidal

8. Mes yeux de tous

9. Shine that Drone

10. Off the RadarListen to the title track below:

Appear Disappear - YouTube Watch On

The band's European tour in support of the release will begin on October 16 in Geneva.

The full announced schedule is:



Oct 16: Geneva L’Usine PTR, Switzerland

Oct 17: Zürich Rote Fabrik, Switzerland

Oct 18: Bologna TPO, Italy

Oct 19: Milan BIKO, Italy

Oct 21: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 22: Bacelona Wolf, Spain

Oct 23: Madrid Sala Copernico, Spain

Oct 24: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 25: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Oct 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France

Oct 29: Lille L’Aéronef, France

Oct 30: London The Garage, UK



Nov 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 04: Hamburg MS Stubnitz, Germany

Nov 05: Copenhagen, Loppen, Denmark

Nov 06: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden

Nov 08: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland

Nov 10: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Nov 12: Brno Fléda, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Olomouc S-klub, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Nov 19: Utrecht De Helling, Holland

Nov 20: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 21: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 22: Dijon La Vapeur, France



Dec 04: Coupole, Bienne, Switzerland

Dec 05: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland

Dec 06: Basel Kaserne, Switzerland

Dec 12: St. Gallen Grabenhalle, Switzerland

Dec 13: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

Tickets are on sale now here.