Stevie Nicks announces US headline tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a run of US tour dates this summer.

The Fleetwood Mac songstress will set off on a headline run starting on June 10, with a show in Ridgefield, Washington. She'll then be heading off to Mountain View, California and Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping up on June 21 in Noblesville, Indiana.

On top of the headline dates, Nicks is also scheduled to play a selection of US festivals throughout the summer, including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.

Announcing the jaunt, Nicks told fans, "4 new shows...stay tuned for more."

Last year, the 73-year-old singer cancelled all performances due to Covid concerns.

"While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021" Nicks explained.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Tickets for Stevie Nicks' headline tour go on general sale at 10am local time on April 29.

Jun 10: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 16: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 21: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN