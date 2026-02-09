"It crushes me not to be able to play guitar": Manowar founder Ross 'The Boss' Friedman diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease
Ross The Boss formed proto-punk band The Dictators in New York City in 1973, and metal icons Manowar in 1980
Ross 'The Boss' Friedman, founding guitarist with Manowar and The Dictators, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The news was announced in a statement from his publicist.
"The diagnosis followed several months of seemingly unrelated symptoms that included weakness in his hands and legs," the statement confirmed. "A series of very minor strokes was initially thought to have been the cause, but changes in diet, exercise and added physical therapy did nothing to slow the progression or increase his strength."
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that attacks the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement, causing them to weaken, twitch and eventually waste away.
"It's difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar," says Friedman. "But the outpouring of love has been so, so strong. I'm absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all."
Friedman co-founded proto-punk band The Dictators in New York City in 1973, and metal icons Manowar in 1980. He left the latter after 1988's Kings Of Metal, but continued to play with The Dictators and with his solo band.
Other musicians living with Lou Gehrig's Disease include guitarist Jason Becker, who was diagnosed shortly after joining David Lee Roth's solo band in 1989. A critically acclaimed film about Becker's life, Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, was released in 2012.
John Driskell Hopkins, bassist for the Zac Brown Band, was diagnosed with ALS in 2022, but continues to perform while raising funds through his foundation, Hop on a Cure.
“I'm not a scientist,” Hopkins said. “But I have a platform, and I'm using it to make a difference.”
