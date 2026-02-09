Rick Wakeman launches new weekly podcast with comedian Griff Rhys Jones

Rick Wakeman is to launch a brand new weekly podcast with television presenter and comedian Griff Rhys Jones.

The Sound Of The Seventy Year Olds is described as a "wander down memory cul-de-sac, because let’s face it, they’re of the generation that invented anything that’s any good", and it begins on February 27.

"From changing TV comedy forever, to achieving world musical domination, Rick and Griff have led the way since the 1960s, and in that time, they’ve seen it all," the show's creators say. "From Thatcher to Glasnost, Moon landings and more, they’ve lived through lofty highs and dramatic lows and managed to remember NONE of it.

"Instead, they’ve gone through life worried, not about impending nuclear disaster, but the length of time it took a TV to warm up. While politicians panicked at the three-day week, this pair was only concerned with who would replace Jon Pertwee as Doctor Who."

"The truth is, that’s what we all tend to do, " the pair add. "The economy may collapse, the political landscape may shift immeasurably, and it doesn’t touch the sides, but change the taste of a leading fizzy drink or confection of the day, however and you have a revolution on your hands.

"If you’ve ever been mortally offended when someone offers you a seat on the train, if you look in the mirror in the morning and don’t recognise the craggy wreck staring back, and if you look at the younger generation and shake your head, THIS is the podcast for YOU!"

The Sound Of The Seventy Year Olds is written and presented by Wakeman and Rhys Jones, produced by Mark Jeeves and is an Adore Audio production.



New episodes will be released weekly from 27th February 2026 and are available on all podcast platforms.

Rick Wakeman released his piano album, Melancholia, last year and is expected to release a follow-up to The Red Planet, his 2020 Mars-themed concept album with The English Rock Ensemble, later this year.