Steve Rothery announces two solo dates for July

By ( ) published

Steve Rothery and band will play dates in Cambridge and Manchester this July

Steve Rothery
(Image credit: Press)

Mariillion guitarist Steve Rothery has announced that he will play two solo shows in the UK in July.

Rothery and his band will play Cambridge Junction on July 29 and Manchester's Band On The Wall on July 30. They will be supported by Rothery keyboard player Riccardo Romano and Sylf, featuring Rothery's daughter Jennifer.

Fresh from Marillion's appearance at this year's Cruise To The Edge - "I managed to avoid Covid until the Cruise To The Edge last month where nearly everyone who’d avoided it for the past couple of years seemed to get it," Rothery tells Prog - and more recently Marillion's successful run of weekends in Poland, Sweden, UK and Portugal (the band hit Canada at the beginning of July), Rothery and band, featuring vocalist Martin Jakubski will play the two shows.

The upcoming shows will feature tracks from Rothery's critically acclaimed solo album The Ghosts Of Pripyat as well as a selection of early Marillion songs, including tracks from the Fugazi, Misplaced Childhood and Clutching At Straws albums.

Get tickets Cambridge (opens in new tab).

Get tickets Manchester (opens in new tab).

Steve Rothery

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.