Spiritual Beggars release Dark Light Child video

Spiritual Beggars have released an animated video for their track Dark Light Child.

It features on their ninth album Sunrise To Sundown which was released earlier this month in Europe and due out across North America on March 25.

The band previously issued the track Diamond Under Pressure.

Mainman Michael Amott said: “I’m super excited about how the album sounds sonically. I think every album we have made has had its own vibe and atmosphere.

“I can honestly say this band has never made the same album twice. To me, Sunrise To Sundown is the next chapter of the book we’ve been writing since we started the band over 20 years ago.

“Of course, the foundation of our style is heavy rock music, but we always keep evolving adding new influences and colours to the band’s core sound.”

The band will head out on a European tour next week in support of the record.

Spiritual Beggars Sunrise To Sundown tracklist

Sunrise To Sundown Diamond Under Pressure What Doesn’t Kill You Hard Road Still Hunter No Man’s Land I Turn To Stone Dark Light Child Lonely Freedom You’ve Been Fooled Southern Star

Spiritual Beggars 2016 European tour

Mar 28: Cologne Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany

Mar 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 31: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Apr 01: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Apr 02: Essen Turock, Germany

Apr 04: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 06: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Apr 07: Rouen Le 106, France

Apr 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Apr 12: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Apr 28: Berlin Desert Fest, Germany

July 08: Oulu Jalometalli Festival, Finland

July 09: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany