Spiritual Beggars launch Diamond Under Pressure

Spiritual Beggars have released a lyric video for their track Diamond Under Pressure.

It’s taken from their ninth album, Sunrise To Sundown, to be launched via InsideOut on March 18 in Europe, and March 25 in North America.

Mastermind Michael Amott says: “Diamond Under Pressure is a song that our keyboard player Per Wiberg brought in as an instrumental. I was inspired by a late-night, alcohol-fuelled conversation with producer Staffan Karlsson for this one.

“I think this is one of my favourites off the new album – despite all its obvious ‘Purple-esque’ overtones, it still retains a typical Spiritual Beggars feel.”

Sunrise To Sundown is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon.

Spiritual Beggars European Tour

Mar 28: Koln Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany

Mar 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 31: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Apr 01: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Apr 02: Essen Turock, Germany

Apr 04: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 06: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Apr 07: Rouen Le 106, France

Apr 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Apr 12: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Apr 28: Berlin Desert Fest, Germany

July 08: Oulu Jalometalli Festival, Finland

July 09: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany